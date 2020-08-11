Ministry suspends building permits outside planning zones on Mykonos, Santorini

Greek authorities have suspended for one year the issuance of new building permits for tourist facilities outside urban planning zones on the popular islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

The aim is to allow time complete the town planning for both islands.

The suspension excludes cases for which a complete file has already been submitted to the department of urban planning, or an application for issuance or revision of a permit has been submitted, or an initial approval has been issued.

It also excludes big private tourist investments.

The decision, which was heralded ten days ago, was signed by Deputy Minister of Environment Dimitris Oikonomou.