One new Covid-19 death brings total to 214

A woman died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities in Greece to 214.

The 89-year-old patient was being treated at the hospital of Ptolemaida, a town in northern Greece.

On Monday, health authorities said they had confirmed 126 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the previous 24 hours, 10 of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that the total number of infections has reached 5,749.