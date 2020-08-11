Greece to ask for emergency EU foreign affairs meeting

Greece will ask for an emergency meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council as tensions with Turkey over maritime borders increased after Ankara sent a survey ship south of Kastellorizo.

The decision was announced after a meeting of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Tuesday that his country would issue seismic exploration and drilling licenses in new areas of the Mediterranean by the end of August and continue its operations in the region.