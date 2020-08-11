Dendias says Greece will not accept a fait accompli in East Med

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday said the country will not accept a fait accompli in the Eastern Mediterranean and called on the Turkish government to recall its survey ship from the area.

“We will not accept a fait accompli, there will be no tolerance. Greece will defend its [territorial] integrity and sovereign rights,” Dendias said in a statement, adding that Ankara was proving it prefers gunboat diplomacy to an honest dialogue.

“We call on Turkey to leave the Greek continental shelf immediately,” he added.

Dendias also said he had asked for an emergency meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss the issue.