Turkey determined to defend interests across ‘Blue Homeland,’ says Akar

Turkey is determined to defend its rights and interests across the “Blue Homeland,” including Cyprus, the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying Tuesday in reference to an expansionist vision of Turkish rights and claims in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea.

Akar added that all necessary measures had been taken to protect Turkey’s seismic vessel Oruc Reis which Athens says is within the Greek continental shelf.

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias earlier Tuesday said the country will not accept a fait accompli in the Eastern Mediterranean and called on the Turkish government to withdraw its survey ship from the area.