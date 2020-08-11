NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two injured in ax attack in Kallithea

Police on Tuesday were investigating an ax attack on a woman by a man late Monday evening in the Athens district of Kallithea.

According to reports, the man chased the woman down a street and injured her with repeated blows to her body.

He then injured himself with the ax. 

Both were taken to hospital, while a preliminary investigation was launched by the local police department to determine the causes of the bloody incident.

Media reports on Tuesday said they are either husband and wife or a separated couple.

