Two injured in ax attack in Kallithea

Police on Tuesday were investigating an ax attack on a woman by a man late Monday evening in the Athens district of Kallithea.



According to reports, the man chased the woman down a street and injured her with repeated blows to her body.



He then injured himself with the ax.



Both were taken to hospital, while a preliminary investigation was launched by the local police department to determine the causes of the bloody incident.



Media reports on Tuesday said they are either husband and wife or a separated couple.