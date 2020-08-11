Kalamata Airport police net dozens with forged papers

Dozens of foreign nationals trying to travel with forged documents have been arrested by police conducting passport checks at Kalamata Airport in southern Greece.



More specifically, police said that between July 5 and Tuesday, 55 foreign nationals were arrested as they tried to board flights, mainly to cities in Central and Northern Europe.



Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Kalamata Airport’s Managing Director Dimitris Mandilaris said, “All passengers go through three stages of checks and therefore anyone attempting to travel with forged documents will be identified immediately.”



At the same time, he noted that the police officers who staff the airport police station are meticulous in their efforts and have at their disposal the necessary technological equipment.



Asked why many foreigners choose Kalamata Airport to try to travel with fake documents, Mandilaris said, “The fact that Kalamata Airport is the closest regional airport to Athens as well as the fact that low-cost companies operate from there.”