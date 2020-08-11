State of emergency declared in storm-ravaged areas

As authorities assess the damage wrought by the heavy rainstorms and floods a few days ago in parts of central and northern Greece, a state of emergency has been declared for the municipalities on the island of Evia and in the regional unit Thessaloniki that were hardest hit.

According to the Civil Protection authority, this was done “to deal with emergencies and manage the consequences of severe weather events (heavy rainfall and strong winds) that occurred from August 6 to 9, 2020.”



These areas are the municipality of Lagada in Thessaloniki and Halkideon and Dirfys-Messapia on Evia.



They will remain in a state of emergency for the next six months.