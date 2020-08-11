Former ambassador Burns endorses Natalia Linos for Congress

Former US Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns, who also served as American ambassador to Athens, has announced his endorsement of Greek-American scientist Natalia Linos in her bid to represent Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District, her campaign said.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Linos is currently executive director of Harvard University’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights.

She is looking to replace Congressman Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of John F. Kennedy.