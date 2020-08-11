196 new Covid-19 infections reported in Greece; one death

Greek health authorities announced 196 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, 20 of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.

This comes a day after the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed 126 new cases.

In its daily report on Tuesday, EODY said that the total number of infections has reached 5,942.

One new death was reported pushing the death toll to 214.

Twenty-six patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 130 have left ICU.

Authorities have so far conducted 669,739 tests.

