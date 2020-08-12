Some building permits on Mykonos, Santorini frozen

The issuance of new building permits for tourist facilities in areas outside town planning on the islands of Mykonos and Santorini has been suspended for one year.

The relevant decision, which was announced 10 days ago, was signed by Deputy Environment Environment Minister Dimitris Economou.

The suspension will last until the completion of the special urban plans for both islands, which will probably cover their entire area, given that it is no longer easy to determine the boundaries of settlements outside town planning zones, as in many cases there is residential urban sprawl.

The new urban planning of the two islands “will set clear rules, compatible with their capacity,” the ministry contends.​​​​​​

The suspension excludes cases for which a complete file has already been submitted or an application for issuance or revision of a building permit or a pre-approval of a permit has been issued.