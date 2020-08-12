Anxiety builds as coronavirus cases increase

Health authorities announced another 196 new SARS-CoV-2 infections Tuesday and a further increase in the number of intubated patients, fueling concerns about the course of the pandemic given the impending August 15 national holiday, the traditional peak in terms of traveler mobility in the summer.

In its daily report Tuesday, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that 26 of the cases were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of infections has reached 5,942. Moreover, one new death was reported, pushing the death toll to 214.

Almost half of the cases (82) were in Attica, while 42 were detected in Thessaloniki and seven in Larissa. Cases were detected in a total of 23 regional units around the country.

Twenty-six patients remain intubated in intensive care units. Although the number of intubated patients remains low, it is not lost on authorities that it almost doubled in a week and quadrupled since the beginning of the month.

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias described the coming days as critical, urging the public to be particularly consistent regarding health measures on August 15.

“This is what we need to do right now: Stop the spread of the virus with our behavior so that we are not faced in a few days with a strong second wave of the pandemic,” he said.

The mandatory closure from midnight to 7 a.m. of bars and restaurants in the areas that have already been announced includes all catering and beverage distribution businesses and canteens. Only delivery and takeaway services are excluded, which do not concern the availability of drinks.

Violations entail a 10,000-euro fine, while those caught following a second violation will be ordered to close for 20 days.

