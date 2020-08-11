Oruc Reis moving eastward

Seismic vessel Oruc Reis was on late Tuesday moving eastward, however within the area outlined by the Navtex issued by Turkey’s navy on Monday.

There were until late Tuesday no indications of a broader de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Greece has repeatedly urged Turkey to stop its operations in an area that overlaps the country’s continental shelf.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday posted on social media aerial footage of the Oruc Reis being escorted by several Turkish warships.

“Inspired by our glorious history, the love, trust and the prayers of our noble nation, we are able and determined to protect all the rights and interests across our Blue Homeland,” the post said.