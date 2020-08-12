Israel offers belated ‘solidarity’ with Greece amid East Med tension
Israel has expressed its solidarity with Greece amid a sharp increase in tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
“Israel is cautiously monitoring the increase in tension in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the country’s embassy in Athens said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“Israel expresses its full support and solidarity with Greece over its maritime zones and the right to determine its exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” it said.