Traffic disrupted after truck overturns
It was not known what caused the truck to flip over as it headed south.
Emergency services were responding Wednesday morning to an overturned truck on the Athens-Lamia national highway near the intersection of Lykovrysi.
There were no reports of injuries.
Part of the highway was shut down as authorities brought in cranes to move the heavy vehicle.
Motorists have been warned to expect delays to their journey times.