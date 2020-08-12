Ferry passengers stranded in Alexandroupoli due to engine failure
Online
Crew members were trying to fix the problem, it said.
Hundreds of people were stranded on the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece on Wednesday morning after a mechanical failure on a Zante Ferries vessel.
It happened on the Adamantios Korais ferry ahead of the 7 a.m. departure for the islands of Samothraki and Limnos.
The company said that 597 passengers were on board.
Crew members were trying to fix the problem, it said.