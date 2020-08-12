Ferry passengers stranded in Alexandroupoli due to engine failure

Hundreds of people were stranded on the port of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece on Wednesday morning after a mechanical failure on a Zante Ferries vessel.

It happened on the Adamantios Korais ferry ahead of the 7 a.m. departure for the islands of Samothraki and Limnos.

The company said that 597 passengers were on board.

Crew members were trying to fix the problem, it said.

