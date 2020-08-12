Dendias to meet Pompeo in Vienna on Friday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Vienna on Friday, Kathimerini understands.



In a statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry said “talks will focus on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of Turkey’s escalating violations.”



No more details were immediately available about the planned meeting.



On Tuesday, Dendias declared that Greece will not accept a fait accompli in the Eastern Mediterranean and called on the Turkish government to recall its research ship from the area.



He added that Ankara was proving it prefers gunboat diplomacy to an honest dialogue.



“We call on Turkey to leave the Greek continental shelf immediately,” he said.



Dendias also said he had asked for an emergency meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council to discuss the issue.