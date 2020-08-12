NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey plans to lay two cables for seismic research by Aug. 23, energy minister says

TAGS: Turkey, Energy

Turkey plans to lay two cables, totaling 1,750 km in length, for seismic research for energy resources in the Mediterranean Sea by August 23, the country’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez tweeted on Wednesday.

The tweet came a day after Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias declared that Greece will not accept a fait accompli in the Eastern Mediterranean and called on the Turkish government to recall its research ship from the area.

