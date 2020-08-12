Borrell calls extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting
Online
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting Friday afternoon.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting Friday afternoon.
“We will discuss urgent issues and address the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Belarus Presidential elections, as well as developments in Lebanon,” he said in a tweet Wednesday.
Greece’s Foreign Minister will participate in Friday’s meeting via a video link from Vienna, the ministry said.