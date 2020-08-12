NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pedestrian dies after being hit by cars several times

TAGS: Death

A man was killed after being run over several times near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The 20-year-old, who was not named, was found on the Thessaloniki-Kilkis national highway late Tuesday.

Police said a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old woman hit the pedestrian who was subsequently struck by several more vehicles.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 