Pedestrian dies after being hit by cars several times
A man was killed after being run over several times near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.
The 20-year-old, who was not named, was found on the Thessaloniki-Kilkis national highway late Tuesday.
Police said a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old woman hit the pedestrian who was subsequently struck by several more vehicles.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.