Bahceli lashes out against ‘hostile’ Greece

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which is an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party, has accused Greece of displaying an “hostile behavior” amid tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.



“To all those who cause provocations at sea, drawing awaits them,” Bahceli warned.



“No one will be able to rid Turkey from the Mediterranean and entrap us in Anatolia,” he added.