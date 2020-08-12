Athens Ephorate of Antiquities' employees tested for coronavirus

[File photo]

A team from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) conducted on Wednesday 36 tests on employees working for the Athens Ephorate of Antiquities as part of its tracing system, after a cleaner tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The Culture Ministry said on Monday (Aug. 10) that a member of the cleaning staff at the archaeological sites of the Ancient Agora, the Roman Agora and Hadrian’s Library informed relevant authorities that she tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Her last working day there was August 4.

EODY crews also took samples from people considered vulnerable, the ministry said.

The Museum of the Stoa of Attalos, in the archaeological site of the Ancient Agora in Athens, will remain closed for 14 days while the open spaces of the site will operate normally.