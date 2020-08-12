35 people test positive in Thessaloniki nursing home

Thirty-two residents and three employees out of a total of 120 people in a nursing home in the community of Asvestochori, east of Thessaloniki, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report by broadcaster Skai on Wednesday.

At least seven of the patients who caught the virus were transferred to the Papanikolaou Hospital of Thessaloniki on Tuesday (Aug. 11) as they also suffer from underlying illnesses, while one more person was hospitalised today.

Teams from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) have taken more than 170 samples from the facility as part of its contact tracing system.

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, the government’s chief scientific adviser on the coronavirus, and Vassilis Papageorgiou, Secretary General of Civil Protection, were on their way to nursing home, the report said.

Earlier in the day, an 81-year-old woman died from Covid-19 in a hospital in Larisa, bringing the total number of fatalities to 215.