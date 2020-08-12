Travelers returning from Greece to Puglia, Campania must quarantine

Quarantine is now mandatory in the southern Italian regions of Puglia and Campania for travelers returning from Greece, Spain and Malta, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Italian media reports on Wednesday.



Puglia President Michele Emiliano said on Wednesday that numerous positive cases had been confirmed linked to Puglia residents returning from these three countries in the previous two days.



According to reports, Sicily is preparing to implement the same measure.