Nursing home near Thessaloniki quarantined after coronavirus outbreak

A nursing home near Thessaloniki was quarantined for a week on Wednesday after a coronavirus outbreak among residents and staff.

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, the government’s chief scientific adviser on the coronavirus who visited the facility on Wednesday, said the likeliest source of the virus was an employee who came in contact with a young man who tested positive for coronavirus after a holiday and a concert in Halkidiki.

Tsiodras said 36 - instead of the previously reported 35 - people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the facility. Thirty-three of those are residents and three are employees.

More than twenty of the patients have already been transferred to hospitals in Thessaloniki, said Vassilis Papageorgiou, the Secretary General of Civil Protection. He also said that health teams will run followup tests every two days.

“We have a big outbreak in this nursing home that complied with all the measures - not even visits were allowed. Unfortunately it came from [a member of the] staff, who was a contact from a positive [case] in Halkidiki. This is how it looks from the initial evidence,” he added.