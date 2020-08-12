New daily record set with 262 new infections

New SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded a fresh record in the past 24 hours in Greece as health authorities announced 262 new cases on Wednesday, fuelling concerns about the course of the pandemic.

In its daily report Wednesday, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that 22 of the cases were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of infections has reached 6,177.

Moreover, two new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 216. The median age of those who died was 76.

EODY said 24 people have been intubated who have a median age of 63. Another 132 patients have left ICU.

Heath authorities have conducted a total of 679,785 tests since the start of the pandemic.