Banks lead second day of stock gains

The general index closed at 634.97 points, up 1.37% and very near the intraday high of 635.41.

This gain may have limited the losses of previous sessions but the fact remains that the index has been confined within a narrow band above 600 points over the last few months at a time when other markets have thrived, despite the pandemic. Athens remains a disappointing performer.

Turnover was €25.962 million on volume of 16,692,6712 shares.

Banks gained the most among sectoral indices, rising 3.86%, followed by real estate (2.98%). At the opposite end, foods and beverages lost 1.23%.

Of the 107 traded stocks, 70 ended with gains, 23 with losses and 14 with no change.

Blue chips gained 1.48% and mid-caps 1.26%.

The best performing blue chips were Eurobank (5.70%), Mytilineos (3.38%) and Lamda Development (3.20%). On the other hand, losses were posted by Coca-Cola HBC (1.26%), Athens water company EYDAP (0.78%) and cosmetics firm Sarantis (0.58%).