Pelican deaths spark debate on wind farm locations

A debate has begun again about the location of wind farms in a nature protection area near Lake Prespa in northern Greece after three pelicans died flying into wind turbines on Sunday.

According to seven environmental organizations, the turbines, on a ridge of Mount Varnous, were equipped with a system to prevent collisions with large birds, but proved inadequate. The seven groups cite the location of wind farms in protected areas and the effectiveness of collision prevention systems as problems.

The three white pelicans were found dead, having been hit by wind turbine blades.

The Hellenic Ornithological Society said these large birds, which have a wingspan of almost 3 meters, nest together with Dalmation pelicans in the Little Prespa wetlands and are an emblematic species of the region, protected internationally.