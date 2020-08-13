A night at the opera in Delphi

Recitals at archaeological sites throughout Greece continue on Thursday at the Roman Agora of ancient Delphi with the participation of soloists from the Greek National Opera. Thursday’s performance will include nine distinguished soloists in famous arias from operas and operettas and classical cantatas with subjects drawn from ancient Greek mythology and Greek literature. It is part of a series of cultural events titled "All of Greece, one Culture," organized by the Culture Ministry. The events began on July 18 and will run to September 15, with 20 different music, opera, operetta and dance programs and tributes at 70 archaeological sites, in a total of 111 performances. The photo shows a performance at Ancient Olympia by the sopranos Marisia Papalexiou (left) and Chrysa Maliamani (right). [Elli Ruben]