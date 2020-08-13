Medical staff in special uniforms receive an elderly woman from the Agia Kyriaki nursing home in Asvestochori, east of Thessaloniki in northern Greece. [Dimitris Tosidis/ANA/MPA]

New SARS-CoV-2 infections recorded a fresh record on Wednesday with health authorities announcing 262 new cases, fueling concerns about the course of the pandemic.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that 22 of the cases were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of infections has reached 6,177.

Moreover, two new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 216. Health authorities are particularly focused on raising awareness among young people so they comply with measures to protect vulnerable groups.

Lax behavior over the summer appears to have played a pivotal role in the deterioration of the epidemiological picture of the country.

Tellingly, in Attica and Thessaloniki, the large percentage of incidents is due to travelers who returned from holidays in the Cyclades island and Halkidiki.

According to Sotiris Tsiodras, the government’s chief scientific adviser on the coronavirus, about 30% of the cases recorded in recent weeks have been asymptomatic while a very large percentage are under 40 years old.

Both of these elements increase the risk, as asymptomatic young people that don’t know they have been infected with the virus can transmit it to others.

Although young people are less likely to get seriously ill, there is still a risk.



Among the cases were 33 residents and three employees out of a total of 120 people in a nursing home in the community of Asvestochori, east of Thessaloniki.