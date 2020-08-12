Turkish research vessel sailing outside Greek waters, says Navy

A Turkish research vessel sent by Ankara to conduct survey for energy resources south of the island of Kastellorizo was sailing outside of Greece’s territorial waters, the Hellenic Navy General Staff (HNGS) said on Wednesday evening.

The ship is sailing northeast at a speed of 4 knots at the border of the Ankara’s illegal maritime notice (Navtex).

HNGS said Oruc Reis is shadowed by Turkish warships, while it is also closely monitored by the Greek navy.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday that the Oruc Reis has begun surveying in the selected area.

He also said the vessel had lowered 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles) of seismic cables into the Mediterranean.