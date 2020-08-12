PM speaks to French, Egyptian presidents about Turkey

[File photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, to discuss developments in the East Mediterranean and Turkish aggression, as part of the government's diplomatic efforts.

Later, he also spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Mitsotakis and Sisi agreed that the ratification of the maritime agreement signed between the two countries should be ratified as soon as possible.

