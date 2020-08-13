Dendias visits Israel on Thursday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Israel on Thursday discuss developments in the East Mediterranean in meetings with the prime minister and his Israeli counterpart.

Dendias is expected to focus on Turkey’s activities in the region, as well as Greek-Israeli collaboration.

He will be received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will meet with his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, with whom he spoke on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Israeli government expressed its full support of and solidarity to Greece and its rights in terms of maritime zones and exclusive economic zones, and said it was closely monitoring the rise of tension in the region.