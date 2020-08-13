Six villages in Ikaria temporarily evacuated due to blaze

[Friends of Ikaria/Antonis Ferraras]

Six villages on the North Aegean island of Ikaria were evacuated for several hours during the night as a wildfire fanned by northerly winds threatened to reach the settlements.

On Thursday morning, the municipality of Ikaria lifted the evacuation order.

The blaze broke out near the village of Monokambi on the northeastern part of the island on Wednesday night and quickly spread in the direction of the villages of Mavrato, Mavrikato, Lardado, Tsouredo, Oxe and Katafygi.

Firefighting forces were gradually boosted, with 40 firemen, 10 fire engines, volunteers, two water-dropping aircraft and a helicopter operating in the area as on Thursday morning.

The crews are attempting to contain the fire front and control the direction of the blaze.

