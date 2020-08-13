Employee in northern Greek refugee facility tests positive for coronavirus

An employee working at the Sindos shelter for unaccompanied minors in northern Greece has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, a local news website reported on Thursday.

Manos Logothetis, the secretary general for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, told GRTimes.gr that the facility was temporarily quarantined until the tests on all the minors living there came back negative.

He said the infected employee had returned from holidays.

The other employees in the shelter, a former tannery in the industrial outskirts of Thessaloniki, were also tested at the initiative of NGOs and international organisations and the results are expected in the coming days.