Newly arrived migrant tests positive for coronavirus

[File photo]

One of the 55 migrants who reached Lesvos by boat on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The migrants disembarked on the beach of Mystegnon, on the eastern coast of the island.

All new arrivals have been quarantined at the Kara Tepe camp.

According to data from the General Police Directorate of the North Aegean, a total of 48 people have caught the virus on Lesvos since the start of the pandemic.

Of these, 28 were newly arrived refugees and migrants, while the remaining 20 are local residents, two of whom have died.