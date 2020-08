[Intime News]

Two more people died from Covid-19 in Greece on Thursday, raising the overall number to 218, according to a report on Skai TV.

The first victim was an 87-year-old man who was being treated in a hospital in Halkidiki and the second was an 82-year-old man with underlying medical conditions.

On Wednesday, health authorities confirmed a record breaking 262 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, fueling concerns about the course of the pandemic.