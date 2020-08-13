Man arrested with drugs in northeastern Greece

A foreign national was arrested in Greece on Wednesday afternoon after he was found with thousands of pills of an unspecified drug which he had smuggled into the country from Turkey.

The man was detained by officers of the local anti-drugs squad in a rural area near Didymoteicho, at the border region of Evros.

Inside his backpack, officers found and seized 3,997 pills divided in three plastic bags.

The suspect had entered Greece illegally from the Evros river that serves as a natural border with Turkey.

He will be led before a prosecutor during the day.