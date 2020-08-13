Watersong | Epidaurus | August 14 & 15

Inspired by Ariel’s song in Shakespeare’s tragicomedy “The Tempest,” Greek world music act Savina Yannatou and Primavera en Salonico present “Watersong,” a program of songs from different parts of the Mediterranean about the sea, the desert, life, death and magic. The artists are joined by Tunisian singer Lamia Bedioui for both shows at Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus, which are part of the Greek Festival. For details about tickets and how to get to the theater, visit the festival’s website greekfestival.gr or its downtown Athens box office. Shows start at 9.30 p.m. but seating is restricted so organizers ask that attendees get there 90 minutes in advance.



Greek Festival Box Office, 39 Panepistimiou (inside the arcade), tel 210.327.2000