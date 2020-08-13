Thursday Covid-19 death toll raised to four

Two elderly women from a retirement home in northern Greece who where among the 33 of the 150 residents and three staff members who had tested positive for Covid-19 died on Thursday, bringing the daily death toll to four.

The 88-year-old woman was being treated in Thessaloniki’s AHEPA hospital and the 91-year-old was in Papanikolaou Hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, an 87-year-old man who had been hospitalised in Halkidiki and an 82-year-old man in AHEPA hospital with underlying medical conditions passed away from coronavirus.

The number of overall fatalities in the country now stands at 220.

A prosecutor ordered on Thursday an investigation into the infections at the retirement home.

On Wednesday, health authorities confirmed a record breaking 262 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, fuelling concerns about the course of the pandemic.