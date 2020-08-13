International Photo Festival | Crete | To August 18

The Greek capital’s Blank Wall Gallery brings together work by more than 300 photographers from 77 countries for the International Photo Festival in the Cretan city of Hania. Running through August 18 in different parts of the city, the exhibitions are organized in categories such as landscapes, street photography, portraits, wildlife, conceptual and documentary, and will be judged by an international panel of experts. For details about the shows and where they’re taking place, visit cipfestival.com.