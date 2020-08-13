European Council president holds call with Erdogan amid East Med tensions

European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the former’s spokesman Barend Leyts.

No details were immediately available about the content of the call which took place a day ahead of Friday’s emergency meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council amid a sharp increase in tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Reports earlier Thursday said that Erdogan held a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency, Erdogan told Merkel he was in favor of dialogue in the framework of international law.