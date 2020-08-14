Acid attack victim leaves hospital

The woman who was attacked with acid outside her workplace in southern Athens three months ago was released from hospital on Thursday.



The 34-year-old, who suffered severe burns to her face in the attack in Kallithea on May 20, told reporters that “almost three months and seven surgeries after the completely unjustified murder attempt against me, I am attempting my first exit back to life.”



According to investigators, the attack appears to have been provoked by the jealous rage of the 35-year-old woman who read an exchange on Facebook between her boyfriend and the victim.