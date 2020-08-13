Coronavirus: 204 new infections, five fatalities

Greek health authorities announced 204 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, 12 of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.

In its daily report on Thursday, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that the total number of infections has reached 6,381.

Five new deaths were reported pushing the death toll to 221.

Twenty-two patients remained intubated while another 136 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 687,338.