Erdogan says Greece attacked Oruc Reis, ‘got their first answer today’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean waters would incur a “high price” and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

“We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara without giving details.

The Oruc Reis vessel started work on Monday accompanied by Turkish warships.



Erdogan’s statements were interpreted by local analysts as a bid to fan unconfirmed allegations in Turkish media that the Hellenic Navy frigate Limnos suffered damage after colliding with a Turkish vessel.



[Kathimerini,Reuters]