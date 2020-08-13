Erdogan says Greece attacked Oruc Reis, ‘got their first answer today’
Online
The Oruc Reis vessel started work on Monday accompanied by Turkish warships.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean waters would incur a “high price” and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.
“We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara without giving details.
The Oruc Reis vessel started work on Monday accompanied by Turkish warships.
Erdogan’s statements were interpreted by local analysts as a bid to fan unconfirmed allegations in Turkish media that the Hellenic Navy frigate Limnos suffered damage after colliding with a Turkish vessel.
[Kathimerini,Reuters]