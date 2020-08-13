NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias to brief EU counterparts on East Med ‘operational incidents,’ ministry says

TAGS: Politics, Turkey

Hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Greece had attacked the seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis, the Greek Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will inform his European counterparts about “real events” and “operational incidents” of recent days in the Eastern Mediterranean on Friday.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting Friday afternoon amid a sharp increase in tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

