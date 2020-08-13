European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday expressed the EU’s solidarity with Greece and Cyprus during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kathimerini has learned.

Sources told Kathimerini that Michel reiterated the EU’s condemnation of the maritime boundaries agreement signed last year between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognized government. He also urged Turkey to refrain from provocative actions that escalate tensions in the region, the same sources said.

Meanwhile, the EU official stressed that dialogue is the safest way to resolve existing differences, sources said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting Friday afternoon amid a sharp increase in tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.