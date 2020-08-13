NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias, Menendez discuss Turkey

TAGS: Politics, US

Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the need to safeguard regional stability were at the center of a telephone call Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Senator Robert Menendez, the former said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in a tweet earlier Thursday US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt suggested that USS Hershel “Woody” Williams will be arriving in Greece in the coming days.
 

