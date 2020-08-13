Dendias, Menendez discuss Turkey
Online
Meanwhile, in a tweet earlier Thursday US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt suggested that USS Hershel “Woody” Williams will be arriving in Greece in the coming days.
Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the need to safeguard regional stability were at the center of a telephone call Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Senator Robert Menendez, the former said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, in a tweet earlier Thursday US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt suggested that USS Hershel “Woody” Williams will be arriving in Greece in the coming days.
See you soon in Greece #USSHershelWoodyWilliams https://t.co/fvqSt448Vk— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) August 13, 2020