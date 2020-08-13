Greek stocks end positive, very quietly

Thursday’s session on the Athens Stock Exchange was even more subdued than recent days, if that is possible.

In the end, the general index, which had been showing mild losses throughout, tipped over into positive territory, closing at 637.27 points, a gain of 0.36%. Late gains in OTE Telecom were the main reason.

Turnover was €23.61 million on volume of 16,373,894 shares.

Out of 108 traded stocks, 41 ended with gains, 49 with losses and 18 with no change.

The blue chip index gained 0.58%, while mid-caps slid 0.44%.

The greatest gainers among blue chips were toy retailer Jumbo (2.77%), Motor Oil (2.52%), Athens water company EYDAP (2.50%), OTE Telecom (1.73%), betting firm OPAP (1.50%) and construction group Ellaktor (1.47%).

The top losers were industrial conglomerate Mytilineos (2.47%), Alpha Bank (1.67%), National Bank (1.62%), Piraeus Port (1.38%) and Piraeus Bank (1.07%).

Among sector indices, the top performers were Telecommunications (1.70%), Energy (1.54%) and Travel and Leisure (1.47%), while the top losers were Industrial Goods & Services (2.00%) and Financial Services (0.64%).