Hotels may be losing serious money, as the coronavirus pandemic is spiking again, but old investments had to be completed; hence the latest addition to Athens’ boutique hotels, which opens Friday.

Asomaton, named after the street it is on, at No 10, in the Thiseio neighborhood, has 19 rooms, including five suites. No children are allowed, says operator Celetrum, adding that such hotels in Athens – and we are not talking about those specializing in intimate activities – are scarce.

Asomaton is the fourth of a chain of luxury boutique hotels owned by Oniro (“Dream”) Hotels. It will soon add a fifth, its third in Athens, besides the two it owns on Mykonos.

The restored property is an 1896 building that used to be a wheelbarrow factory. To be allowed to restore the building, the hotel firm needed a long list of permits from architectural and archaeological agencies, plus a ministerial decision allowing a change of building use to a hotel; the factory had long ceased to exist and the building was abandoned.

Total investment was €2.5 million and the project took four years to be completed.